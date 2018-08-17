Travel Brigade for August 17th, 2018

On Friday morning we will respond to listener questions we’ve received after X96 appearances. We’ll also have a giveaway from Pack-N-Stack (List Cost: $ 59.99). Here are the questions we’ll be covering.
What’s a good cheap trip over Thanksgiving without the kids?
What are good flight deals for Labor Day weekend?
Packing tips with giveaway from Pack-n-Stack!
What is left on Travel Brigade’s travel bucket list?
What is the best way to sleep on a plane and/or avoid jet lag?
