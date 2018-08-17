Life

Travel Brigade for August 17th, 2018

Posted on

On Friday morning we will respond to listener questions we’ve received after X96 appearances. We’ll also have a giveaway from Pack-N-Stack (List Cost: $ 59.99). Here are the questions we’ll be covering.

  1. What’s a good cheap trip over Thanksgiving without the kids?

  2. What are good flight deals for Labor Day weekend?

  3. Packing tips with giveaway from Pack-n-Stack!

  4. What is left on Travel Brigade’s travel bucket list?

  5. What is the best way to sleep on a plane and/or avoid jet lag?

 

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top