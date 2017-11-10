Boner of the Day

Travel Brigade for November 10th, 2017

Posted on

Looking for a credit card to best suit your travel needs? Here’s a few that will get the job done:

Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card

  • Earn 80,000 bonus points with the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card.
  • Over 50,000 Marriott hotels you can visit

Click Here

American Express Delta Card

  • Get a companion flight

Click here

 

The Points Guy

  • Expert on points and who is best to get a card from

Click Here

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top