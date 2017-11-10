Boner Fight for November 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I NEEDED SOME TIME OFF.

A Kansas elementary school secretary was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced the district to cancel classes, officials said. Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo, 32, was charged for making threats against Pratt public schools, news station KAKE reported. She faces charges for aggravated criminal threat and unlawful use of computers. Rodriguez-Oviedo, who was employed at Southwest Elementary School, allegedly sent a bomb threat to the district Monday using a fake email address.

Boner Candidate #2: THE VIRGIN MARY WAS A TEENAGER.

While some Republicans at the national level spoke out against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday in the wake of allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was in his 30s, Republicans from his own state seemed to have a different view — with one citing Jesus’ parents to defend Moore’s alleged behavior. “Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler told the Washington Examiner on Thursday. Four women have told the Washington Post that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an adult. The women were between the ages of 14 and 18, while Moore was in his 30s at the time, according to the Post.

