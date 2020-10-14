Trick-or-Treat: Almost Half of Americans Say They Won’t Hand Out Candy This Halloween

What’s your plan for Halloween? Are you still going to hand out candy like usual or skip the sweet treat tradition this year because of coronavirus?

In a new survey from Apartment Guide and reported by Delish.com, 46% of people said they won’t be dishing out any candy this year, 30% said it’ll be business as usual, and 24% responded that they’ll just leave a candy bowl outside their door for trick-or-treaters.

CDC officials have recommended a candy scavenger hunt or hosting a virtual costume party instead of going door-to-door to cut down on the risk of spreading coronavirus.

What are your plans for Halloween? Are you making any big changes?