Try Seth Rogen’s Zoom Prank…Or Not

If you are having a lot of Zoom meetings, Seth Rogen has created a nice icebreaker. During an at-home interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the two exchanged greetings and then Rogen’s answers were not matching Kimmel’s questions. When Kimmel asked if Rogen could hear okay, Rogen removes a screen he was holding up to the camera. Seth had pre-recorded himself talking. Rogen said, “I’ve been doing a lot of like Zoom calls and stuff lately, and I realized I don’t actually have to be there for a lot of them. It’s amazing what you can do with pre-recording these days, I’ve been very productive.”

