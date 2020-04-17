Police Warn Of Scam COVID-19 Text Messages

Not to waste a good opportunity, scammers are taking advantage of our fears during this pandemic. Officials around the country warn that these unscrupulous people are sending fake text messages. Some claim the recipient came into contact with a COVID-19 infected individual and need to self-isolate, while others try getting the person to turn over their stimulus money. “If you receive a text message like the one pictured, DO NOT click the link!” said a Facebook post from the Thomaston Police Department in Maine, adding, “It is not a message from any official agency. It is, however, a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.”

