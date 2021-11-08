Turkey & Gravy Soda Is Back After A Decade. We Tried It So You Don’t Have To

It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen Jones Soda Co.’s Turkey & Gravy Soda on the shelves and to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the soda company decided to bring it back.

The special edition beverage is actually sold out, but one food blogger got her hands on one and had this to say about it: “Disconcertingly salty. Faint sweetness, but it’s blunting and persistent – clearly diet. Now, the herbal flavor I smelled first. I think it’s thyme”.

The writer added that it does have a hint of turkey taste, but it’s not much.

