Bear Takes Dip in Swimming Pool while Touring California Neighborhood

Based on the number of police vehicles and helicopters that swarmed a California neighborhood over the weekend, one might have thought a dangerous criminal had escaped prison. But that assumption would have been only half-right.

While the suspect caught roaming around in residents’ yards was definitely dangerous, it would be unfair to label the large bear a “criminal.” Surveillance footage taken in San Dimas Friday night shows the bear taking a long swim in a resident’s pool before scaling walls to poke around in other people’s yards. “It actually hopped the fence right next to me and I had to run into a neighbor’s yard,” one resident says. “That was pretty crazy.”

Bear takes dip in pool, walks along walls as it roams California neighborhood. https://t.co/b42hnPu0lE — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) November 8, 2021

The unscheduled visit prompted authorities to tell residents to stay indoors as dozens of police cruisers and a helicopter followed the animal, attempting to gently steer it back toward the mountains, police say. They eventually succeeded.

