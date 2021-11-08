83-Year-Old Lands In History Books As Oldest To Hike Appalachian Trail

An 83-year-old man, known as “Nimblewill Nomad” strode into the record books on Sunday as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail.

M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart of Flagg Mountain, Alabama, acknowledged that it wasn’t all smooth sailing on the trail, recalling how he took quite a few spills on slippery rocks.

“I’ve got a couple of skid marks on me, but I’m OK.”

He hiked the trail out of order in sections, to take advantage of optimal weather.

M.J. Eberhart, an 83-year-old who goes by the trail name of Nimblewill Nomad, hiked the entire 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail — and then some. https://t.co/2RI4HSM0bw — NPR (@NPR) November 7, 2021

The Appalachian Trail covers more than 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine.

The former record-holder was 82 years old.

