Veterans Day: Wendy’s Has Free Meal Deal For Military

Posted on

In honor of Veterans Day on Friday (11/11), Wendy’s is serving up a special thank you for those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

The fast-food chain will dish out a free breakfast combo on Friday morning.

All you need to do is show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Lots of other places are also doing freebies as a thank you to veterans on Friday including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Bob Evans, and Chili’s.

Comments
