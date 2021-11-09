50 Best Arcade Games Of All Time, Ever

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

To the birthplace of all modern video gaming: The arcade.

This year’s Golden Joystick Awards is celebrating a milestone in gaming history — the release of Computer Space — the world’s first commercial arcade machine in November 1971.

In honor of this throwback, TechRadar.com is running down (in no particular order) the 50 Best Arcade Games of all time.

Here are a few on the list:

Donkey Kong (1981)

Frogger (1981)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1989)

Pong (1972)

Asteroids (1979)

X-Men (1992)

Ms. Pac-Man (1981)

Sega Rally (1994)

Street Fighter 2 (1991)

Space Invaders (1978)

What was your most-loved, always-had-to-play arcade game? Pac-Man may take the cultural limelight, but was Ms. Pac-Man actually the better game?