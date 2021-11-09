Alec Baldwin Suggests Solution To Stop Gun Accidents On Movie Sets

Alec Baldwin has given his suggestion of how to stop gun accidents on movie sets. Taking to social media Baldwin wrote, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

Daily Beast writer, Tirhakah Love called Baldwin’s comment “a terrible idea” citing the use of fake guns, which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has vowed to start using on set.

“It’s also an act of capitulation to right-wing outrage,” Love wrote.

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police Officers On Set To Monitor Weapons Safety https://t.co/ZqM9eolaFE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 8, 2021

What do you think of Alec Baldwin’s solution to guns on movie sets?