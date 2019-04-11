U.S. Announces Charges Against Julian Assange

The U.S. has charged Wikileaks founder Julian Assange with conspiracy to commit computer hacking after he was arrested at London’s Ecuadorian embassy for failure to appear in court over his prior rape charge. The U.S. has accused Assange of trying help Chelsea Manning break a Department of Defense password to grab confidential info back in 2010. Now that he is no longer under asylum, he can be brought back to the U.S. to face charges.

