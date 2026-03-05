Utah Arts Alliance presents the 10th annual ILLUMINATE

The 10th annual ILLUMINATE festival, hosted by the Utah Arts Alliance, will take place on March 6 and 7, featuring light installations, live performances, and interactive art.

The festival aims to showcase innovative and unique light art experiences, pushing the boundaries of art and technology. With a focus on underrepresented art forms like light installations, the festival continues to evolve and adapt to new artistic trends.

Attendees can also enjoy live musical performances, warming stations, and a Paralympics watch party at the event.