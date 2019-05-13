Utah Pride Festival 2019

Celebrate 50 years of Pride at the Utah Pride Festival and Parade on June 1st and 2nd!

Celebrate life, love, and your community while learning about the Stonewall movement that started this movement for equal rights Featuring music, dancing, family-friendly entertainment, and more. All proceeds support the Utah Pride Center – creating a safe and brave space and providing life-saving services for Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ communities.

Don’t miss the Utah Pride Festival – Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd with the free parade on Sunday at 10 am.

Buy tickets, sign up to volunteer, or check out our Pride Days calendar at utahpridecenter.org.

The Utah Pride Festival is presented by Mark Miller Subaru and Young Automotive.