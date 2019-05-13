Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 15th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Hellogoodbye at Kilby Court

20 years and counting! Huntington Beach’s Hellogoodbye keeps the Kilby torch going.

• Falling in Reverse at The Depot

They’re from Las Vegas, so that means they are pretty much local. It’s a shame this show already sold out. You’ll have to hit up the classifieds and go that route if you want to to go this all-ages show.

• Elle King at The Depot

Hot damn! I love Elle King’s voice! Powerful and booming I’ve really got to make it to this show to see if she delivers it live. Thankfully, this is a 21+ event. Sorry, but the bar line is just shorter this way. Cheers! Also, Barns Courtney is opening!

• The Living Traditions Festival at Washington Square

Lacking some multi-culti in your life? We’ll then, here’s your fix. The Living Traditions Festival celebrates Salt Lake’s cultural diversity (stop smirking) through music, dance, art, and of course FOOD! The festival runs through Sunday, so you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy!

• NKUT Super Adoption at the Utah State Fairpark

Look! Hiking season is almost here. Wouldn’t it be so much better if you had a fuzzy buddy to take with you? The answer is, “YES!” Shelters and rescue groups from across the state to help find homes for dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and more. Come meet your new family member. There will be free adoption goody bags given to all adopters! Admission is free!

• (hed) P.E. at Liquid Joe’s

Another band from Huntington Beach in one week? I am amazed! What’s the luck. Now, if recollection serves me, I could have sworn we played this band a little bit back in the 90s. Either way, they’ll be at Liquid Joe’s, which means it’s a 21+ show.

• Jenny Lewis at The Commonwealth Room

My heart will always have a place for her work with Rilo Kiley and her work with the Watson Twins, but to be honest, her new album, “On the Line” wasn’t my cup of folk rock. That’s not a bad thing. Ms. Lewis seems to always be evolving her art and is never boring. Proof? This show is sold out, but you can catch her in Utah again at Deer Valley on July 11th.

• SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery Fest at Trolley Square

Yes, we just had a brewfest at The Gateway last weekend and we have the Tour De Brewtah the weekend before, but my guess is you didn’t really get to taste all the local brews and spirits. Even if you did, I doubt you remember them. It’s a good thing the folk’s at SLUG have you covered. Ticket are on sale now.

• Half Halloween Party at Urban Lounge

Get to Savers or Pib’s and get your costume in order and come party with Matty Mo, Flash & Flare, and more! 21+ Admission is free before 10:30 pm.

• Game of Thrones Bar Crawl

Kicking off at Button Down, get your ticket now to celebrate the final episode. From the promoter: “Let’s all drink like we are Tyrann Lannister with amazing drink specials, make new friends and get a chance to sit on the Iron Throne yourself. Dress up as your favorite character and take away some fun souvenirs from your favorite show! Your ticket includes Game of Thrones specialty drinks, Costume Contest, Photo Ops, bid on the Iron Throne and win rights to ruling SLC, A dragon egg and map of Westeros/ SLC, Fun and Games, Entry into bars at no additional cost. Or just put on a cape and head out with friends.”

• Insane Clown Posse at The Complex

You Juggalos know what to do.

