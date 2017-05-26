Video | Radio From Hell: Rocky Mountain Raceways May Madness

HELLCAT!!!
Radio From Hell’s Kerry Jackson, Bill Allred, and Gina Barberi (wearing her Ted Nugent headwear) took to the dragstrip at RMR SLC – Rocky Mountain Raceways because this weekend is #MayMadness with jet cars, drag races, and oval racing. I love the smell of burning rubber in the morning!
This weekend! Don’t miss the action. Head over to Rocky Mountain Raceways‘ site for all the details.
