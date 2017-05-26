Boner Fight for May 26th, 2017

Dorchester County Coroner Chris Nisbet holds a gun at his side as his neighbor, Leroy Fulton, yells at him near their Summerville community. File/Summerville Police Department/Provided As Dorchester County’s coroner, Chris Nisbet would use the N-word as a term for black people he considered thugs, he said in newly released court records. But Nisbet, whose investigations of police shootings drew criticism from black activists, said he saw nothing wrong with white officeholders like him saying the word that many consider racist. “I mean, that’s a personal preference,” he said. “You can’t tell an elected official what to do. That’s the great thing about South Carolina, right?”

