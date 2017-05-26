Boner Fight for May 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT THE MOST VOTES SO YOU CAN’T TELL ME WHAT TO DO.
Dorchester County Coroner Chris Nisbet holds a gun at his side as his neighbor, Leroy Fulton, yells at him near their Summerville community. File/Summerville Police Department/Provided As Dorchester County’s coroner, Chris Nisbet would use the N-word as a term for black people he considered thugs, he said in newly released court records. But Nisbet, whose investigations of police shootings drew criticism from black activists, said he saw nothing wrong with white officeholders like him saying the word that many consider racist. “I mean, that’s a personal preference,” he said. “You can’t tell an elected official what to do. That’s the great thing about South Carolina, right?”
Boner Candidate #2: YOU’VE WON A VERY SPECIAL AWARD
A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” “They just found it as a joke,” said 7th grader Lizeth Villanueva. She got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony this week at Anthony Aguirre Junior High. Lizeth says the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed. “She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.