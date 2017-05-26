Boner (Round Two) for May 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MUSLIM? YOU FAIL.

A student is suing a New Jersey college, claiming her professor gave her an F in a course because she is Muslim. Sahna ElBanna alleged in the lawsuit that she endured a spring 2016 semester of Union County College professor Toby Grodner making derogatory comments that all Muslims were terrorists, but ElBanna didn’t say anything to then, NJ.com reported. She received a B-plus in that class. ElBanna signed up for a second class with Grodner — Principals of Marketing — in the fall because she needed the course to graduate, according to her lawyer, Tariq Hussain. The professor made more comments about Muslims, and ElBanna asked her to stop, according to the lawsuit. Grodner responded defensively and asked questions about her religion, the lawsuit said.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU’VE WON A VERY SPECIAL AWARD

A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” “They just found it as a joke,” said 7th grader Lizeth Villanueva. She got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony this week at Anthony Aguirre Junior High. Lizeth says the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed. “She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.”

Boner Candidate #3: BOOM. TAKE THAT DENNIS HOF.

A man wearing body armor and a mask backed a tractor-trailer through the gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch before dawn Thursday and crashed it into the front door of the famed Nevada brothel featured in the CatHouse reality television show, according to authorities and the brothel’s owner. Brian Brandt, 40, of Reno, was arrested and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, property destruction and possession of stolen property, the Lyon County Sheriff’s office said. Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt when the crash happened just after 4 a.m. The impact of the truck crashing into the building scared them and sounded “like a bomb going off,” Hof said, causing what he estimated at $400,000 damage.

