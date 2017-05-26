Boner (Round One) for May 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ROCKWELL AND THE SANDWICH THROWDOWN

Rockwell, the guy who sang the hit “Somebody’s Watching Me” … got dragged out of his house in handcuffs for allegedly fighting with his housekeeper. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the housekeeper called cops Thursday afternoon to report Rockwell had hit her. The fight was apparently over lunch. We’re told she claims the one-hit wonder got pissed because she didn’t make a sandwich quickly enough at his Venice, CA home. According to our sources, she told police she wanted to make a citizen’s arrest on her boss … who’s btw, Berry Gordy’s son.

Boner Candidate #2: I GUESS YOU’RE HERE ABOUT THE OPIUM

Authorities say they visited a North Carolina home this week after receiving a tip about a crime, but the crime they found wasn’t the one resident Cody Xiong allegedly divulged. After a tip came into police last week—possibly related to a cockfighting operation, per the Charlotte Observer—an officer knocked on the door of Xiong’s home near Claremont on Tuesday, Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid tells CBS News. Whatever the officer was looking for, Reid says it wasn’t what he soon found. According to police, Xiong opened up the door, saw the officer, and said simply, “I guess you’re here about the opium.” It was only then that police say they discovered poppy plants spread across an acre of land behind Xiong’s home. The 2,000 plants, which can be used to make heroin and opium, are believed to be worth a whopping $500 million.

Boner Candidate #3: I GOT THE MOST VOTES SO YOU CAN’T TELL ME WHAT TO DO.

Dorchester County Coroner Chris Nisbet holds a gun at his side as his neighbor, Leroy Fulton, yells at him near their Summerville community. File/Summerville Police Department/Provided As Dorchester County's coroner, Chris Nisbet would use the N-word as a term for black people he considered thugs, he said in newly released court records. But Nisbet, whose investigations of police shootings drew criticism from black activists, said he saw nothing wrong with white officeholders like him saying the word that many consider racist. "I mean, that's a personal preference," he said. "You can't tell an elected official what to do. That's the great thing about South Carolina, right?" Read More