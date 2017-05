Bleachers’ new album, “Gone Now” will be our June 2nd!

You saw them last night at the X96 Spring Thing and he was so impressed with the Salt Lake crowd that braved the downtown burst of 50 MPH wind, that he released another new track from “Gone Now” titled “I Miss Those Days.”

Here are photos from the X96 Spring Thing that featured Bleachers, Dreamers, and Flor