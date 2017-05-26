Fresh X: Hanson “I Was Born” (Face facts, you’re curious)

How many times will you hear this in a Starbucks over the new 6 months?

1,000,870,989 times. That’s how many. The MmmmmBOP! kids are guys now and they want to tempt you into singing along and foot-tapping with images of their cute kids and acoustic guitar strumming, but you and I can spot Satan and his works on Earth. It’s been 25 years since MMMMMMMbop! and it was once written in the Necronomicon that every 25 years a spell would be cast not as mere prose, but verse. Click the play button, but beware, your soul is at stake.