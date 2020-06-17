Vienna Man Fined for Farting at Police

Police in Vienna have come under fire after they fined a resident for farting in public. Defending the $565 fine, a police spokesman says the culprit acted “provocatively and uncooperatively” when officers found him on a park bench. He got up, looked at the officers, and “let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent,” the spokesman says. “And our colleagues don’t like to be farted at so much.”

A man in Austria's capital has been fined 500 euros for breaking wind loudly with "full intent" in front of police. https://t.co/ALfzRyHA6f — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 16, 2020

Besides, the man has the right to appeal the fine, the spokesman says.