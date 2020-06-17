Vienna Man Fined for Farting at Police

Police in Vienna have come under fire after they fined a resident for farting in public. Defending the $565 fine, a police spokesman says the culprit acted “provocatively and uncooperatively” when officers found him on a park bench. He got up, looked at the officers, and “let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent,” the spokesman says. “And our colleagues don’t like to be farted at so much.”
A man in Austria's capital has been fined 500 euros for breaking wind loudly with "full intent" in front of police. https://t.co/ALfzRyHA6f
— AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 16, 2020
Besides, the man has the right to appeal the fine, the spokesman says.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.