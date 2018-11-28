Viewers Have Disturbing Observations About ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer made it first national television appearance of this holiday season on Tuesday night. People on social media took a very analytical view of the children’s story. One person tweeted, “#RudolphTheRedNosed Reindeer teaching kids since 1964 that your peers will only accept your differences if you can provide them with some kind of service.” Another person tweeted, “I don’t have strength to watch this again. Those poor elves. That bully with the whip. Abusive deer. Dentist shaming. Unloved toys. It’s too much.” Someone else summed up the special for 2018 saying, “Nothing says holiday spirit quite like dissecting #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer and realizing almost everyone is an ass. Comet legit encouraged bullying and exclusion.”

If I was #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer I would have told Santa to kiss my red glowing ass. Now you need me? Good luck flying in the dark. — Carl Boogie (@CWayne2000) November 28, 2018

Let it be known that the toy bird that can’t fly gets murdered by one of Santa’s elves during the end credits of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. Gotta give credit to @RalphGarman for pointing this out to me. pic.twitter.com/qGNcevXXxl — Keith ONeil (@ThatKeithONeil) November 28, 2018

Has anyone else noticed that within the first five minutes of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer two characters get bullied? — Dr. Daryl L Williams (@revdaryl) November 28, 2018

One of the great mysteries of modern times: What is wrong with the dolly on the Island of Misfit Toys?? Why is she a misfit?? #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/xCA0TLVYYr — Ellen O’Neill (@MaPeel) November 28, 2018

#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer teaching kids since 1964 that your peers will only accept your differences if you can provide them with some kind of service pic.twitter.com/Dh2O44bvZg — Red Soxtober (@NewEng_DadLife) November 28, 2018

Oh no. It’s #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer I don’t have strength to watch this again. Those poor elves. That bully with the whip. Abusive deer. Dentist shaming. Unloved toys. It’s too much. — MJ Caan (@MJCaan) November 28, 2018

Donner, the choirr director, Santa — all the authority figures at the North Pole are all JERKS. Yeah I said it.#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — Rochelle Fritsch (@GeesMom) November 28, 2018

I feel like Donner would have been in a frat in reindeer college. #dudebro #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — salamanda (@butterofpeanuts) November 28, 2018

Watching the traditional American cinematic allegory about a set of dysmorphic, gender-queer heroes fighting against convention to carve their place within a hetero-centric, patriarchal, totalitarian state. Gripping. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/e84g6Mbma0 — Colleen Brennan-Barry (@ColB) November 28, 2018

The actor who played the “abominable” later had a part in The Empire Strikes Back. Sadly he became typecast and struggled to find work in the industry. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/txq5wEMYBf — Rad Hombre in TX (@mondiesman) November 28, 2018

Do these old holiday specials hold up over time or do we have too much free time?