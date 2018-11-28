Aziz Ansari Is Coming To Salt Lake

Aziz Ansari’s The Road to Nowhere Tour arrives at Kingsbury Hall on March 20th. That’s plenty of time to get over your St. Patrick’s Day hangover. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 30th at noon at Livenation.com.
Aziz is known for his roles on NBC’s Parks and Recreation and Master of None on Netflix. He also wrote the bestselling book Modern Romance: An Investigation.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.