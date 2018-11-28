Have an Older iPhone? Now Is the Time to Trade It In

If you’ve been hanging on to an older Apple iPhone, the time to get rid of it is now. Apple is making it worth your while. When trading in an iPhone 6 or newer model, you can get up to an additional $100 credit towards the purpose of an iPhone XR or iPhone XS. An iPhone 6 that normally would earn you a $75 credit towards a new phone will now earn you a $150 credit. That’s tough to beat.

