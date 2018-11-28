Women Sleep Better Next to Dogs Versus Humans

Ladies, if you want some good sleep, cozy up to your dog instead of another human being. A new study suggests women sleep better with a dog by their side. The Canisius University research found dogs that slept with their female owners caused fewer disturbances than humans. The dog provided an extra sense of security and comfort. Dog owners also had a stricter sleep schedule and went to bed earlier.

By the way, this does not apply to cats. Felines were seen to be as disruptive as other humans in bed.