Starbucks Will No Longer Allow You to Watch Porn

The party’s over, fapper!

Your days of watching porn on your laptop at Starbucks are done. The coffee chain is banning customers from doing just that going forward. Starbucks tells Business Insider that customers will no longer be able to access porn and other explicit content beginning in 2019. While Starbucks has banned the viewing of porn in their stores, they hadn’t put blockers in place to keep it from happening… until now.

How shameless do you have to be to watch porn while at a Starbucks? What would one do while watching it in public? Have you ever seen somebody watching porn at a Starbucks? Who ruined this for all of us…I mean you!