Boner of the Day for March 27th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: DANGEROUS CREEP AT A CALIFORNIA STARBUCKS
A California man named Louie Juarez Jr. is being charged on multiple different counts after it was found he put a hidden camera in a Starbucks bathroom. The camera shows people of all ages, including children, using the restroom in the Starbucks. “These videos are extremely graphic and contain multiple juvenile victims, fully exposed,” said the local police department that is investigating. Juarez’s home was searched and they found guns and more cameras.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: PASSING LAWS THAT TARGET THINGS THAT DON’T EXIST
A bill in Tennessee is looking to ban chemtrails. Chemtrails is a conspiracy theory that planes and jets are releasing toxic chemicals into the air, like a contrail. “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. The claim that there is a large-scale secret program to spray materials from aircraft is extraordinary. Yet all the evidence we have seen to date has been very weak. The most common claim is simply that aircraft contrails look ‘different’, without any comparative analysis,” said a research group at Harvard University.
via The Tennessean
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: CITIZENS OF THE STATE OF UTAH I GIVE YOU YOUR NEXT RACIST GOVERNOR
Utah lawmaker, and in the running for governor, Phil Lyman made a questionable post on social media after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore yesterday. Lyman says that the bridge collapsing had more to do with diversity, equity, and inclusion. “This is what happens when you have Governors who prioritize diversity over the wellbeing [sic] and security of citizens,” said Lyman’s post.