Would You Eat at a Restaurant That Bans Cell Phones?

Would you eat at your favorite restaurant if they banned the use of cell phones while eating there? A popular family restaurant in the UK is doing just that. Frankie & Benny’s said that their research showed that children wanted their parents looking at their cell phones less. So they banned the use of smartphones while eating at their establishment. As for Frankie and Benny’s, the ban is only being done from November 29th until December 7th.

Do you think this would catch on in the U.S. I hope not. I digest better while swiping left!