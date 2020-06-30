Walmart to Stop Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ Merch

Walmart will stop selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website indefinitely, acknowledging that the phrase has been used to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement. In a statement the United States’ largest retailer wrote that it “fundamentally believes that all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect…the way some are using the phrase “All Lives Matter” in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequality.”

Walmart will stop the sale of "All Lives Matter'' merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on Black people and other people of color whose lives are being "impacted by ongoing racial injustice.'' https://t.co/jUFqyBsXED — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2020

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon told employees that the store’s goal is “to help replace the structures of systemic racism…to solidify our belief that, without question, Black Lives Matter.” Walmart announced earlier that it would stop locking up personal care products geared towards African-Americans in stores.