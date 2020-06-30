Lenny Kravitz Details New Memoir ‘Let Love Rule’

Lenny Kravitz says writing his upcoming autobiography with David Ritz “has been a beautiful and interesting experience”, taking him through the first 25 years of his life – from birth to the release of his very first album.

Let Love Rule will cover Kravitz early life in New York, L.A. and Europe as “a wildly creative kid, who despite struggles at school and extreme tension at home” discovers salvation through music.

Lenny Kravitz will recount the first 25 years of his life in a new memoir, 'Let Love Rule' https://t.co/UFXN1V30qk pic.twitter.com/FdlGz73Nh4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 30, 2020

Let Love Rule’s press release says readers will meet Kravitz’s high-powered TV executive father and TV star mother, as well as a young actress named Lisa Bonet who would become the rock star’s muse. The autobiography is slated for a Fall 2020 release.

My memoir, Let Love Rule, will be out on October 6th. Pre-order at https://t.co/TQ8bMOk3Kc pic.twitter.com/PCZZuNMh38 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) June 30, 2020