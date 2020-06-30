Life

“Ozark” Will Have A Supersized Fourth And Final Season

Netflix is bringing Ozark back for one more season. The good news is that this final season will be supersized. Ozark will have 14 episodes split up into two 7 episode sections. The show stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner.

