How to Get A Free Taco Bell Chalupa Cravings Box on June 30th

Taco Tuesday can be free for you on June 30th, thanks to Taco Bell. The taco chain is offering up a free $5 Chalupa Cravings Box that includes a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer burrito, a crunchy taco, cinnamon twists, and a medium drink. All you have to do is download the Taco Bell app, order the box and then pick it up at any participating Taco Bell.

You can even get a free Doritos Locos taco if you sign up for Taco Bell’s loyalty rewards program.