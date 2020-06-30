The U.S. Is Not On The EU’s Safe Traveler List

You can forget about any summer getaways to Europe this year. Even if you feel confident enough to go overseas during the pandemic, the European Union does not have the United States on its safe traveler list as the countries reopen borders to international travelers. The EU has 15 countries on the current safe list including Canada, Japan, and Australia.

United States not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say https://t.co/N3t0Ia1nIi pic.twitter.com/hqgexSmdBh — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2020

For people in the United States and other countries not on the safe list, non-essential travel restrictions put in place back in March still apply.