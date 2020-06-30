Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner has passed away. He was 98. He died on Monday night in Beverly Hills, California. Reports say the family was by his side. Reiner’s career spanned over 70 years. He was an actor, producer, and director. His credits include his role in the “Dick Van Dyke Show”, directing Steve Martin’s “The Jerk”, and his appearance in Oceans 11, 12, and 13. Reiner recently voiced one of the forgotten toys in “Toy Story 4.” Reiner was father to three children including Rob Reiner.

Carl Reiner Dead at 98 https://t.co/L9C2HRvSHj — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2020