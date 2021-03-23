Warner Bros. Movies Will Head Back To Theaters In 2022

Warner Bros movies will be heading back to theaters in 2022.

The studio is releasing all of its 2021 films to both theaters and HBO Max simultaneously – but according to reports that deal won’t last beyond this year.

Instead, Warner has reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to release its movies to theaters 45 days before they appear on streaming platforms.

Some of the movies set to premiere on HBO Max this year include Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Does this mean the movie business will go back to ‘normal’ in 2022? Or will we still see big-name movies premiere on streaming platforms?