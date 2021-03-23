Taco Bell Opened A Restaurant With A Fire Pit And Cornhole In Its Outdoor Dining Area

Taco Bell previously announced that they will be opening 1,000 new locations throughout the world this year.

One of the newest Taco Bell locations features an outside fire pit, cornhole, and when allowed to do so, will open the restaurant’s full bar.

The fast food chain said that they will be focusing on opening more of the Cantina-style restaurants as well as digital-only restaurants.

Taco Bell Opened A Restaurant With A Backyard Fire Pit And Cornhole https://t.co/4E9YoZ7W5A — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) March 23, 2021

Digital-only restaurants have become widely popular during the pandemic.

