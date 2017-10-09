Wes Scantlin of Puddle Of Mudd is going to spend 20 days in jail

Personally, I think he’s getting off easy considering his entertaining history, and the fact that he was trying to sneak a BB gun onto an airplane.

Dummy.

But I digress! Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin will be spending 20 days in jail for attempting to get on a plane with a BB gun. Scantlin was in court last week for sentancing, which also includes being banned from LAX. (Anyone who’s been to LAX knows that this is not much of a punishment. That airport is a shithole)

Mr. Scantlin also settled a 2016 vandalism charge (Wait WHAT?) by accepting a plea deal. That will give him three years of probation and a 40-thousand dollar restitution bill. Considering that Puddle Of Mudd is touring without a single original member aside from Wes, has not had a hit in 15 years, and they were recently caught lip-synching, I would not be holding my breath for that restitution check any time soon.