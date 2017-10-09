X96 I.P.O. | October 8th, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Used “Over and Over Again”
- Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
- Breeders “Wait in the Car”
- New Plitics “Tell Your Dad” feat. Rivers Cuomo of Weezer
- Phoenix “Ti Amo”
- Sleeping with Sirens “Legends”
- St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
- Weezer “Weekend Woman”
- Moon Taxi “Two High”
- Foo Fighters “Make It Right”
- Fall Out Boy “Last of the Real Ones”
- Greta Van Fleet “Highway Tune”
- Queens of the Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me”
