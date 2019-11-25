What Are The Best Airlines To Fly

As you prepare for holiday travel and looking forward to trips in 2020, Forbes was able to get the scoop on the best airlines to fly going into 2020. The data comes from Airline Quality Rating. The information is provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It measures things like on-time performance, mishandled baggage, customer complaints, and involuntary denied boardings. The best airline to fly according to the AQR is Delta. JetBlue and Southwest are right behind.

Alaska and United were next. The airlines with the most problems in the AQR were Spirit, American, and Frontier.

