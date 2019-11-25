Author Says Tom Cruise Is “Too Old” To Be An Action Star

Tom Cruise continues to run, jump and do all of the things that an action hero does on the big screen. One author said Cruise should probably slow down. Jack Reacher author Lee Child said “It sounds extremely patronizing but I think it’s good for him. He’s too old for this stuff. He’s 57, he needs to move on, transition to being a character actor. He could get another 20 years out of it. He has the talent. He’s a terrific guy, very considerate, good fun.”

Cruise was the lead in two Jack Reacher movies. Harsh.

