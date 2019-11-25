Town Invites Kids To Take Christmas Pictures With Satan

This is why teachers always drill into students’ heads: double-check your work; In this case, spell check wasn’t going to help here. A newspaper in British Columbia, Canada has mistaken the special guest at Courtenay’s Christmas fair this year, inviting kids to have their photo taken with Satan. Reddit picked up on the gaffe, joking the town would be having “one hell of a Christmas parade this year!” The Comox Valley Record apologized for the November 21st misprint, saying that social media was right to call them out for the “lack of attention to detail.”

Break in Canada: Christmas market invites visitors to the joint photo "with Satan" – photo https://t.co/nPncn8HQLd pic.twitter.com/Iyp3rEy7VG — MbS NeWs (@MbSNewsEnglish) November 24, 2019