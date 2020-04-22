When Will Disney And Other Theme Parks Reopen?

One of the indicators that we are dealing with coronavirus recovery might be knowing when Disney plans to open their amusement parks again. USB analyst John Hodulik doesn’t think it will happen until next year for Disney and amusement parks in general. He speculates, “[The] economic recession plus the need for social distancing, new health precautions, the lack of travel and crowd aversion are likely to make this business less profitable until there is a widely available vaccine.” Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron De Santis says Disney is “so far ahead of the curve” in re-opening discussions for Walt Disney World Resort but he adds that “everyone wants to make sure we do it safely.”

