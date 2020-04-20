Why Should You Still Be Wearing Shoes At Home?

If you are working from home, you may have ditched the work shoes you were used to wearing daily for just a pair of socks or even bare feet. Some podiatrists say that may not be the best idea. PopSugar spoke to two podiatrists about the issue. They said, “Quite often, we will hear a patient say that when they are barefoot, they experience knee and lower back pain.” The doctors say wearing slippers around the house is a better idea than nothing at all. They say, “at worst, they serve as both a protective barrier and shock absorber for your feet, and at best, they do both plus promote foot function and stability.” They suggest full slippers and not thong flip-flops.

