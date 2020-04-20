Uber Launches Person To Person Delivery Service

Uber is helping you get items from your house to someone else close by. During the pandemic, Uber Connect will let you send groceries, toilet paper, games, clothes and more to people across town. You get your Uber driver as you normally would. You then put the items in their trunk. They will drive to the person who you are sending the delivery to. The service is available in certain cities like Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, Tampa, and Washington D.C.

