IKEA Release Their Iconic Swedish Meatballs Recipe

The coronavirus pandemic is inspiring many to stay at home and cook. Several companies have released their big names recipe, including IKEA. You can now have IKEA’s Swedish meatballs and cheese sauce at home. Lorena Lourido, the food manager for the Swedish retail giant says, We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen. Lourido adds, Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden! Just google the recipe, follow the six steps and enjoy!

