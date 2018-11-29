Will There Be a “Christmas Story” Marathon This Year or Not?

Have you heard that TBS won’t be showing their annual “Christmas Story” marathon this year because of the movie’s bullying scene between Ralphie and Scut Farkus?

Well, if you did hear that don’t believe it because it’s not true. Apparently, the rumor started from a meme that was doctored to resemble an article you’d see on BuzzFeed News. A rep for TBS has confirmed the “Christmas Story” marathon tradition will continue on the network, bullying scene included.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.