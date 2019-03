Win a Flyaway to a Music Festival… we cant say which one!

X96 is in the “sending you to a Concert Festival” mood! Any time this week, if you win tickets, FOR ANYTHING, you qualify for a flyaway trip to a Music Festival in April. We can’t say WHICH festival it is but you will fly there in COACH and you will have a HELLA good time rocking out with Billie Eilish, The 1975, Weezer and soo many more! Listen all week long to qualify!



THESE ARE THE SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES FOR “MUSIC FESTIVAL FLYAWAY!”–CONTEST. CONTEST DATES: 03/18/19 – 03/29/19. PARTICIPANTS QUALIFY FOR THE GRAND PRIZE FLYAWAY WHEN THEY WIN ANYTHING WITH X96 DURING THE PROMOTION RUN DATES. A TOTAL OF (1) WINNER WILL BE CHOSEN FROM ALL THE QUALIFIERS. WINNERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE THEIR FULL NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, EMAIL ADDRESS, AND MAILING ADDRESS IN ORDER TO CLAIM THEIR PRIZE. FAILURE TO PROVIDE THIS INFORMATION MAY DELAY OR PREVENT THE PRIZE FROM BEING CLAIMED BY THE WINNER, AND NO CONSOLATION PRIZE WILL BE AWARDED. ALL WINNERS MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO QUALIFY FOR THE GRAND PRIZE TRIP. IF WINNER IS NOT 21 YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF WINNING, THE WINNER WILL ONLY RECEIVE THE QUALIFYING PRIZE AND MUST TO FORFEIT THEIR QUALIFICATION FOR THE GRAND PRIZE TRIP AND NO CONSOLATION PRIZE WILL BE AWARDED. QUALIFYING PRIZE RULES STILL APPLY TO SAID CONTEST AND ARE DIFFERENT FROM THIS CONTEST. QUALIFYING PRIZE IS WINNING ANYTHING WITH X96 DURING THE PROMOTIONAL RUN DATES. AT 4:59PM PM ON MARCH 29TH, 2019, THE CONTEST WILL CLOSE AND (1) GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE SELECTED RANDOMLY FROM ALL QUALIFIERS OF THIS CONTEST. THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE CONTACTED VIA PHONE CALL BY THE KXRK PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR WITHIN 48 HOURS. GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE THEIR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER FOR TAX PURPOSES. GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND THE TRAVELING GUEST, MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF WINNING. GRAND PRIZE WINNER MUST PROVIDE GUEST’S FULL NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, EMAIL ADDRESS, AND MAILING ADDRESS FOR TRAVEL BOOKING PURPOSES. GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE CONTAINS THE FOLLOWING: ROUND TRIP AIRFARE FOR TWO FROM SALT LAKE CITY, UT TO LOS ANGELES, CA (DATES PENDING), (2) NIGHT STAY AT A HOTEL IN THE LOS ANGELES AREA, AND (2) TICKETS TO THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL. GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE HAS AN ESTIMATED RETAIL VALUE OF $4,500.00 AND IS PROVIDED BY UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC RECORDS. KXRK WILL PROVIDE THE COMPLETE WINNER AND GUEST INFORMATION AS SOON AS IT IS PROVIDED FOR TRAVEL TO BE COORDINATED. CORRESPONDENCE REGARDING TRAVEL AND EVENT ITINERARY WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN WINNER AND UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC RECORDS REPRESENTATIVE VIA PHONE NUMBER AND EMAIL ADDRESS PROVIDED BY WINNER.