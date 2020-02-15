Win a VIP Driveaway to Reggae Rise Up in Las Vegas!

REGGAE RISE UP: Driveaway VIP Trip

X96 and Live Nite Events wants to send you to Reggae Rise Up in Las Vegas!! ! We will get you there and hook you and a guest up with VIP Passes! Make sure you enter below for your chance to win the VIP Trip to Reggae Rise Up in Vegas!

REGGAE RISE UP VEGAS MUSIC FESTIVAL ON APRIL 18TH & 19TH AT THE DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER. LINEUP AND MORE INFO AT REGGAERISEUPVEGAS.COM

THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 4 VIP WEEKEND PASSES TO REGGAE RISE UP VEGAS AND A ROOM AT THE D HOTEL & CASINO AND BUS TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM SLC!

